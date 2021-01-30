Native American artists offer hope and craft in online workshops

“I feel like now it’s even harder than December. In a different way, there are more unknowns than last March,” she said, referring to the troubled rollout of COVID-19 vaccines adding layers of confusion and anxiety to an already fraught pandemic. “Whatever we can do to create connection and good feeling among people, we have to do that.”

Agoyo has programmed monthly online events throughout the winter, including a February pottery class by the Tuscarora artist Brenda Hill, and a March workshop on genealogy-writing by Wompanoag muralist and writer Deborah Spears-Moorehead. More monthly sessions are in the planning stages.

Agoyo says she hopes to resume the annual in-person, outdoor festival in June.

The artists leading the online workshops of Gathering Seeds 2.1 all have strong ties to their Indigenous heritage, often using their craft to teach, promote, and deepen a cultural appreciation of Native Americans. They were given free reign to develop and execute their own ideas for how to conduct an online class, and many decided not to focus on their ancestry explicitly.

Tchin, who lives in New Jersey, spends much of his time criss-crossing the country performing traditional Blackfeet and Narragansett stories. He is also an acclaimed silversmith and jewelry-maker.

But he said there is nothing particularly Indigenous about teaching you how to draw your own face. It’s a technical skill that needs to be taught, no matter your culture.

“There’s often an expectation of: If you’re going to work with an Indigenous artist or performer it’s going to lean more towards what we know as traditional culture or touching on the past,” said Agoyo.

“What is Native American art? Does it mean you have to include certain symbols? Does it mean you are drawing from your traditions?” she said. “Or does it mean you are a Native American and you are informed by your life experience?”

For much of her past career, Agoyo worked for other Native American arts organizations, and she said the focus was always on audience expectations: What would they like? How can we deliver that?

She designed We Are The Seeds to be artist-oriented, asking writers, artists, and performers what they want to do and then designing events around that.

“Amplifying Indigenous voices through the arts is so important, but we’re always thinking about how we can create connections and share the joy of being Indigenous peoples,” said Agoyo. “What would we like as Indigenous people? And then invite visitors into our world.”

Tchin said he has no plans to bring up his Indigenous heritage. Agoyo, however, believes it’s inevitable.

“I know in his discussion and teaching, our ancestral teachings will come through,” she said. “It’s who we are. Everyday we’re true to who we are.”