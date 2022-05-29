In the wake of two national mass shooting tragedies, President Joe Biden urged University of Delaware graduates on Saturday to fight against the “oldest and darkest forces in America” and work toward progress to protect democracy.

“The next 10 years of your life are going to determine what the next 50 years of this nation will look like,” Biden said in an optimistic commencement address to a sea of graduates donned in blue robes at Delaware Stadium in Newark. “We’re at one of those inflection points in history where things are changing so fundamentally, that we have to act.”

Biden acknowledged that the 6,411 University of Delaware students are graduating during a tumultuous era in U.S. history: In May alone, COVID-19 deaths reached 1 million, 10 Black Americans were murdered in a Buffalo grocery store, and 19 children were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“Too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief,” said Biden, whose stop in Delaware came between his visits with mourning families in both cities.

He talked about the fight for civil rights in the ‘60s and the forces that pushed against those progressive steps.