Temple University holds first in-person commencement ceremony in two years

“You have shown unmatched perseverance, strength, and togetherness. As we have worked through a pandemic and political unrest, strive for greater social justice, and now bear witness to war,” Mandel said.

Mandel told the Owls that they have not lost sight of their values and that he wishes them well as they leave the nest for exciting opportunities.

The commencement speaker for the ceremony was Dawn Staley, a North Philly native and Hall of Fame basketball coach and player. Staley coached at Temple from 2000 to 2008.

She accomplished that feat while at the same time competing in the WNBA as a player.

“I am certain that a good amount of my success is directly related to how and where I grew up. I am also proud to stand here as a model for young people who falsely believe where they’re from limits where they can go,” Staley said.

She told graduates that they have no limits and that they will only be measured by their effort and determination.

The student speaker for the class of 2022 was Tyler Ray, an aspiring urban designer and community organizer who, like Staley, grew up in North Philly. Since 2018, Ray has been the ward leader for the 16th Ward.

On Thursday, Ray earned his Bachelor of Science in community development and historic preservation from the Tyler School of Art and Architecture at Temple University.

“I’m sure we all felt this sense of darkness and a void with no sense of certainty,” Ray said as he reflected on the pandemic.