UnitedHealthcare CEO is killed in a ‘targeted shooting’ outside a New York hotel, officials say

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it a “horrific and targeted shooting.” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “This was not what appears to be a just random act of violence.”

Thompson, 50, was set to speak at an investor meeting when he was gunned down around 6:45 a.m. outside the New York Hilton Midtown by a shooter who fled on a bicycle, according to the New York Police Department.

Thompson was taken to a hospital but could not be saved. Police were still searching for the shooter as of mid-morning and no arrests had been made.

Adams said police were reviewing evidence from the scene, including video.

“It seems to be clearly targeted by an individual and we will apprehend that individual,” Adams said.