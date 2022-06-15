Philadelphia Nursing Home to close in October

The facility has around 400 beds. There are 268 residents there now, compared to 373 in 2018, said James Garrow, communications director for the Philadelphia Health Department.

Garrow said the city has filled in the gaps.

“We’re already losing money every year,” he said. “But then also we have to put out a large amount of money just to bring the facility up to best standards.”

He said the old facility needs a lot of upgrades, like new boiler and emergency generator systems, which would cost millions of dollars.

The city and the nursing home worked on the closure for months. The city said they have submitted a closure plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which approved it.

The city and nursing home say they will work with residents to get them to another site, and help the staff find new jobs. The goal is to close the site by late October, but Garrow said that is a flexible date that can move because the priority is to get residents in other locations that suit their needs.

A spokesperson for Fairmount Long Term Care wrote in a statement that they “are saddened by the news of the closure of the Philadelphia Nursing Home, even though we understand that given the declining census, the City’s decision to close the facility likely was inevitable. Our focus remains on the residents, to ensure their continued care and that they are transitioned to other facilities or community-based services by the end of October.”

The land belongs to the state, not the city, so it is unclear what will happen to it after the nursing home closes.