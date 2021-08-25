Painted Bride development wins zoning approval that could save Zagar mural

The Philadelphia Zoning Board of Adjustment has voted to approve a contentious zoning variance that could pave the way for a seven-story apartment building atop the former Painted Bride Art Center in Old City.

The decision will allow site owner and developer Atrium Design Group to construct a 70-unit modernist apartment building in exchange for preserving a mural on the facade of the one-story building created by local mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar, who also created South Street’s famed “Magic Gardens.”

ZBA approval of initial design plans would also allow Atrium owner and architect Shimi Zakin to exceed the ordinary 65-foot height limit by about 20 feet. That plan rankled some local residents, and a registered community organization, called Franklin Bridge North, voted to oppose the project.

However, it was not immediately clear if the ZBA had imposed any amendments or other provisions under the terms of the variance.