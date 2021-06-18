Philly, go out and find your history

The Painted Bride Art Center in Philadelphia’s Old City is inviting people to traverse the entire city on a scavenger hunt. Run Away with the Bride involves ten poetic riddles that hold clues to ten sites around the city of historic importance.

In a pandemic pivot, the Bride developed Run Away with the Bride as a game to engage people in cultural programming without asking them to gather. People who solve the riddles, go to the sites, and identify the items hinted at will be eligible for prizes.

The Bride asked Kalela Williams to design the hunt. She refused to drop hints as to where the riddles will take people, but said it’s not for tourists.

“I will tell you where you’re not going to be: you’re not going to be on Independence Mall. You’re not going to be at the Liberty Bell. You’re not going to be at these touristy sites,” said Williams. “You’re going to be in places that you might not think about, or that you might not have known about.”

Williams bills herself as the Black History Maven. Most of the scavenger hunt sites are related to Black Philly history, and also Asian and queer history.