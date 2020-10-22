Judge: Painted Bride can sell its building after all

The contested sale of the Painted Bride building in Philadelphia’s Old City has been approved by a panel of judges.

The Commonwealth Court judges overturned a previous decision in Orphan’s Court, which last year had blocked the sale of the performance and art gallery space based on the assured destruction of a large mosaic mural by artist Isaiah Zagar on the building’s exterior.

The Painted Bride appealed that decision, on the basis that its charitable mission is not to acquire and maintain artwork, but rather use its resources toward the presentation of art. The building had become too costly to maintain, and the Bride is seeking to use sale revenue to restructure itself as a more nomadic organization, presenting art and performance in different spaces around the city.

“Nowhere in Painted Bride’s Articles of Incorporation does it state that Painted Bride has a duty to preserve a building or a particular piece of art,” wrote Judge J. Andrew Crompton, on behalf of the panel. “We cannot assume, without evidence, that there was a tacit responsibility for Painted Bride to ensure its building, even if used as a canvas by Zagar, would be preserved in perpetuity. It was certainly foreseeable that it would not.”

Crompton added that the previous decision in Orphan’s Court did not determine if the Bride’s board, in deciding to sell the building, acted “unreasonably or in any sort of a self-aggrandizing way.”

“We feel pretty good,” said Painted Bride executive director Laurel Raczka. “A lot of things need to happen, but we’re steadfast on our vision to do things in the community and work outside the building.”

The decision is the latest in a long legal fight between the Painted Bride and some members of the arts community over the fate of the beloved building, a former elevator factory in the shadow of the Ben Franklin Bridge. Renovated as an auditorium, event space, and art gallery, its striking, 7,000-square-foot wrap-around mosaic has become iconic.

More than two years ago, the board of the Bride decided its building was too costly to maintain, making it difficult for the organization to perform its mission of presenting art. It found a buyer in Groom Investments, which had a plan to build 16 condos on the site.