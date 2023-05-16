In recent years, voter turnout in the United States has been higher than average among young voters. 2018 saw the highest numbers, with about 31% of eligible voters between 18 and 29 turned out to vote. Pennsylvania was one the states with the highest youth turnout, with a 19.5% increase between 2014 and 2022.

Youth engagement efforts have been underway for months citywide, from voter registration parties and writing letters to lawmakers, to youth-centered voting guides and school-wide assemblies focused on civics.

At a February anti-violence summit, D’Angelo Virgo and his nonprofit Civically Engaged ran a mock election breakout session, complete with candidate platforms and handwritten literature. Virgo said he wants teens to see themselves as part of something bigger.

“[Civics] gives them an outlet,” he said. “It gives them something to do. It gives them ownership in something, it gives them a buy-in.”

Last month, WHYY co-hosted a City Council At-Large Candidate Convention, where Philadelphians could meet over 20 candidates. Also in attendance were volunteers with PA Youth Vote, a nonpartisan group that works on voter registration.

Neematallah Yusuff and sisters Savannah and Samantha Sandhaus aren’t old enough to vote in Tuesday’s primary elections, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting involved. “We register eligible seniors to vote in our high school [and] we register all eligible members of our community if they’re interested,” said Samantha. “None of us are eligible to vote yet, but we have been able to find multiple outlets for our civic engagement and political interest.”

Neematallah said she’s committed to taking what she learns and passing it on. “I’m doing the exact same things I would do if I could vote, except I just can’t vote. I’m asking questions, I’m getting to know [candidates] … I’m going to go home and tell… my parents, I’m going to my friends who can vote and I’m going to educate them about what they can do.”

Just three years away from voting, Savannah says that learning the process now will make her a better citizen. “I’m 15 years old, and I’m getting prepped to know what kind of questions I want to ask [and] to understand who I am as a person … it gives me a start to know how to get civically engaged in the world when I am able to vote.”

Sam Searles is a Report for America corps member covering gun violence and prevention for WHYY News.