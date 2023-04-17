What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

High school students from across Philadelphia gathered at the National Constitution Center for the first annual Philadelphia Civics Day on Thursday morning.

Students presented projects on a variety of policies, including gun violence, environmental protections, and mental health. One team from Central High School focused on several current bills in Pennsylvania surrounding transgender rights.

Kai Willis-Carroll, Kavi Shahnawaz, and Wes Allen prepared to present their project with a wealth of data.

“Currently,” Allen began, “there are over 485 anti-trans bills that have been proposed across America in forty-seven states. And these bills have been proposed in just 2023. We’re here fighting against the three anti-trans bills in Pa. today, House Bills 2613, 19, and 138. These bills would actively restrict trans rights like access to medical, gender-affirming care, education about queer youth, and education to youth about queer communities. And it would ban trans kids from playing on educational sports teams.”