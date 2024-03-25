From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A cooperative effort to better inform and involve the public on the work of the new government officials in Philadelphia is getting a big financial boost.

Last year, more than 50 media organizations — including WHYY News and Billy Penn — joined with community groups in the Every Voice, Every Vote project to spotlight voices in the community as part of the coverage of Philadelphia’s mayoral election.

The EVEV initiative will continue this year with $2.85 million in grant money now being made available to support journalism and civic engagement around the issues that matter to Philadelphians.

The Lenfest Institute’s Shawn Mooring said the goal is to make sure the city is moving in the right direction under the new administration.

“Ensuring that Philadelphia’s residents are informed about city government and underscore its significance in their lives” is the focus, Mooring said. He said the project will also “provide consistent access to credible and trusted information that catalyzes and enhances civic engagement.”