Two Northeast pharmacies fined $3.5 million to settle charges of Medicare Fraud

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

A couple of Northeast Philadelphia pharmacies and their owners on Tuesday agreed to pay $3.5 million in penalties by the U.S. Attorney’s office to settle charges that they billed Medicare for prescriptions that were not filled.

They have also agreed to cease operations, as part of the deal.

According to Jacqueline Romeo, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District, Future Pharmacy, Inc., and JJ Pharmacy, Inc., and their respective owners, Arthur Kilimnk, Alexander Ferman, Mikhail Ferman, Leonard Kilimnk, and Aleksey Orlov will pay the federal government to settle the allegations that they violated the False Claims Act, by billing Medicare for prescription medication that was never dispensed.

As part of the agreement, Future Pharmacy on Bustleton Ave. and JJ Pharmacy on Red Lion Rd. have accepted a five-year federal healthcare exclusion that will prohibit the companies from getting payments from any federally funded health care insurers, such as Medicare for that time period. In addition, the companies have surrendered their Drug Enforcement Agency certificates of registration.

“Pharmacies and pharmacists have a responsibility to serve as gatekeepers of a closed system of prescription drug distribution,” Romero said. “That responsibility was allegedly abused for profit here.”

The alleged scheme was carried out between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2016, and the medication that the government was billed for included treatments for asthma, depression, and some anesthetics. For example, they included Abilify, Advair, Creon, Diskus, Lidocaine, Lidoderm, and Nexium.