Parzen said the group’s PAC, Conservation Voters of PA Victory Fund, in conjunction with the national Super PAC, the League of Conservation Voters Victory Fund, spent $1.2 million in Pennsylvania in 2020. But this year, she says the group will spend about $3.2 million to run ads and do Get Out the Vote efforts for both the governor and U.S. Senate races, as well as some down-ballot state lawmakers.

Conservation Voters of PA has run television ads for the first time, in support of Shapiro. Door-knocking is targeting suburban Philadelphia voters where redistricting has presented the potential to elect more pro-environment state lawmakers in Bucks and Chester counties.

They also used computer models to target a list of unlikely voters who care deeply about climate issues.

“We ended up doing $250,000 of direct mail layered with $250,000 of digital ads, with a climate message to that specific universe of voters, who, if we didn’t talk to them specifically on this message, they may not turn out to vote,” Parzen said. “And so that’s going to be a really interesting experiment to see the results of and hopefully will result in that extra boost of turnout.”

She said those voters tend to be female, youth, and people of color.

PennEnvironment also stepped up its door-to-door canvass targeting voters who may not typically vote in the midterms. The statewide group, through a partnership with the national Environment America Action Fund, is spending more than $1 million, about 30 percent more than in previous years, said executive director David Masur.

“There’s certainly more at stake with climate change being the existential crisis,” said Masur. “The clock is ticking and we’re running out of time. With every election that window is closing to prevent us from going off this climate cliff that we can’t come back from.”