A crisis of racist anti-Asian speech surfaces at Lower Moreland High School

Frustrated. Disappointed. Embarrassed. Unsafe. Angry.

That’s how students, parents, and community members have described their feelings to Lower Moreland Township School District officials in public comment submissions over the past month.

Their messages come in response to a string of events that have followed the resurfacing of students’ anti-Asian hate speech on social media — a flashpoint event that led to widespread concern over racism in the classroom and outside of it. Now, the district says it’s working to address those concerns.

According to 2019 census data, Lower Moreland Township is 81.5% white, 13.6% Asian, and 3.2% Black, with a very small percentage of Latino residents. The local high school reports 21% enrollment of students of color.

In spring 2020, a text chain between several students at Lower Moreland High School was reported to the district via a school safety program. The chain — which included texts like “F***ing stupid asians shouldn’t be in this country” and “they should be stoned then [lynched]” — was evaluated by the district and the local police department, which conducted an investigation, spoke to the parents of students who wrote the texts, and finally determined that the incident presented was not a “credible threat toward the school community.”

“It involved police, we did investigate that, and it was done outside the school day, outside school grounds, it was done on non-school-issued devices,” Scott Davidheiser, superintendent of the Montgomery County district, told WHYY News last week.

The texts resurfaced when an Instagram account, @blackphillystudent, posted an image of the chat, via an anonymous source, on Jan. 14. The post, which has since been removed and reposted on the same account, contended that the issue had been “swept under the rug” and asked followers to bring attention to the situation.

“Reading the messages turned my stomach and upset me,” said Serena Nguyen, a 2014 Lower Moreland High School graduate. She had been playing online games with her sister and a few friends when she saw the post and text messages for the first time. That night, she went to bed feeling sick, she said — and the next morning, she realized she was angry.

“I can’t say that I was totally surprised,” she told WHYY. In Lower Moreland, students often say they can’t wait to get out of town, Nguyen said, but when she left to attend college at Temple University, she found that conversations about race and inequality were like “a splash of cold water.” Her experience at Lower Moreland High School, she said, “didn’t prepare me to have these conversations.”

It didn’t prepare a lot of her peers, either, she said. “I had a lot of community members tell me that … until they left Lower Moreland, they didn’t know why saying the N-word was not OK.”