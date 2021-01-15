Head of Pa.’s public university system to examine historic roots of racism in state schools

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

The head of Pennsylvania’s public university system said Wednesday he is committed to combating racism on campus but conceded he has not studied how the system itself has historically perpetuated inequity, and how that could inform possible solutions.

“I’m a historian, so I’m ashamed to admit that,” Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, said in a live interview event hosted by Spotlight PA. “That’s a great point, and there’s lessons to be learned, undoubtedly.”

The state system has faced ongoing criticism from students and lawmakers about its lackluster response to racist incidents on its campuses, as well as a persistent achievement gap between white students and students of color.

And while Greenstein pointed to some concrete steps he has taken — including the hiring of a new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer — he offered few specific initiatives in support of students of color beyond what the university system already offers.

Asked how he can properly address racism on campus without understanding the system’s history, Greenstein said, “That’s a great question. I’m not sure.”

He went on to say his familiarity with racism on campus has come primarily through the experiences shared with him by alumni and recent graduates.

“It’s a very mixed, it’s an interesting, it’s a fascinating and mixed record,” Greenstein said. “There are graduates of our universities in their 70s and 80, then in their 20s and everything in between, who are Black and brown, who will talk openly and often very emotionally about how our universities ‘saved their lives.’ Not in the way that hospitals save lives, obviously, but in terms of the way that they lifted them up and set them on trajectories.”

He added, “The question for me is, how did that magic work for the people for whom it worked? And it is magic, and when you listen to those stories, it’s magical. And how can we replicate that so it happens more often?”