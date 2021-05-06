Pa.’s state university system adopts strategy to address campus racism

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

Pennsylvania’s public university system has agreed on a strategy to address racism on its campuses by building a more diverse staff and curriculum after students of color spoke out about feeling unsafe and overlooked.

The 20-member Board of Governors voted April 15 to establish diversity, inclusion, and equity priorities by collecting data on university demographics and establishing resources for change.

“I kept thinking about all the graduates who could have benefited personally and professionally from greater faculty, staff, student, and curriculum diversity,” Denise Pearson, vice-chancellor and chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, told the board.

Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, who oversees the network of 14 universities known formally as the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, said in a letter to Sen. Art Haywood (D., Philadelphia) the plan will involve the creation of “precise goals, action steps, and evaluation measures.”

Haywood and students of color had pressed the system to take urgent action amid a national reckoning on race and in response to racist incidents at its schools. The lawmaker said Spotlight PA reporting on discrimination and bias faced by students inspired the push, dubbed the ENOUGH initiative.