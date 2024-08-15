These 50 Pa. school districts are getting extra money because of their high tax burdens

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Fifty Pennsylvania school districts with serious property tax burdens will receive an extra $32 million as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul education funding in this year’s budget.

The supplements, which range from $50,000 to $5 million, target districts with high local taxes compared to the wealth of their residents. Many of the districts that will receive a supplement are in Allegheny County or the Philadelphia collar counties.

State law directs local school boards to use the money to mitigate or prevent property tax increases, supplement existing tax reduction programs, or reduce debt.

The tax equity supplements are part of a larger effort to respond to a Commonwealth Court decision that found Pennsylvania’s public school funding system is unconstitutionally inequitable. A central part of the inequity stems from property taxes. Pennsylvania districts rely heavily on them to fund education, which causes disparities between schools.

In responding to the ruling, lawmakers have focused most of their energy on aiding the poorest districts.

Democrats who control the state House, Republicans who control the Senate, and Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro agreed in this year’s state budget to increase K-12 education by more than $1 billion and to put roughly half of that toward helping those districts.

Lawmakers appropriated $493.8 million for these new adequacy supplements. Funding for the tax equity supplements is small in comparison — $32 million for this fiscal year.

Still, Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, an attorney for the Public Interest Law Center who is involved in the school funding case, said he sees the tax equity supplement as a logical step toward creating a fairer system.

In some cases, he noted, a school district creates good outcomes for students because it asks residents to pay much more in taxes — the district, in other words, is putting in “extraordinary effort.”

“So it makes sense to lessen their burden, to not take advantage of the amazing work that those districts have done,” Urevick-Ackelsberg said.

The supplements will be awarded to districts based on their “local effort rate,” a metric calculated by dividing the revenue a district raises through local taxes by the market value of property within its borders and the personal income of its residents.

Districts qualify for the supplement if, compared with the rest of the state, their local effort rates are in the 90th percentile or above.

A higher local effort rate means a higher supplement. Supplement levels are determined by comparing a district’s actual tax revenue to the revenue it would have brought in if it had taxed residents at the 90th percentile rate.