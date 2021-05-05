Pa. lawmakers debate plan to consolidate state universities

Combined enrollment at Pennsylvania’s 14 public universities fell by over 20% in the last 10 years.

State Rep. Emily Kinkead (D-Allegheny) criticized the plan for a lack of detail. She said if she wrote the plan’s report in college she would have received an “incomplete.”

“It feels very much like a freshman document rather than something that actually presents a plan,” said Kinkead, a Bloomsburg University alum. “So what I’m left with is far more questions than answers.”

Greenstein embraced the idea that the plan as currently devised is not fully polished.

“Many of the details are there to be worked out over time,” he said.

State Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) fears the mergers will hurt recruitment efforts.

He said merging school identities and increasing reliance on virtual school in the plan will lead to a perception that school communities are closing.

“I generally believe that this is going to create a spiral effect for the entire system,” Schweyer said. “I wish you the best. I just don’t see it.”

According to Greenstein, 75% of students will have all their needs met by in-person courses. And none of the schools would actually close.

Schweyer also criticized his Republican counterparts who control the chamber for not doing more to invest in higher education. Pennsylvania is counted among the worst in the nation for the percent of funds it contributes to state university budgets.

That’s a fact Greenstein has been highlighting for years ahead of the merger plan.

“If the general assembly wants to get together and correct 20 years of behavior in declining public investment, I’m all in. Let’s talk. But that requires sides coming together,” Greenstein said. “It doesn’t seem to be working well.”

State Rep. John Lawrence (R-Chester) said he isn’t in love with the consolidation plan, but doesn’t see other viable solutions to a “system that is bleeding money.”

He asked Greenstein what would happen if the merger didn’t happen.

Greenstein avoided directly talking about other cuts or wholesale school closures. Instead, he listed options such as tuition hikes, further revenue sharing among state schools, or increased state taxes to support the system.

After much partisan debate, Greenstein urged lawmakers to find some common ground.

“Folks, we’re in trouble. We need your help. This isn’t about me, it’s not even about universities. It’s about the future of the state,” he said. “At some point somewhere in this country we have to figure out how to bring these very different views together.”

Near the end of the hearing, State Rep. Maureen Madden (D-Monroe) said she hopes the plan passes, and that PASSHE receives even more than the asked $100 million.

Greenstein said inaction will lead to worse fates.

“Continuing that pattern is a very bad idea,” he said. “It has dreadful inequitable outcomes.”