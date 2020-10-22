Solutions for racism, inequality should be central to redesign of Pa. state universities, senator says

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

A state senator Wednesday called on officials of Pennsylvania’s system of public universities to prioritize solutions to address racism and inequality experienced by students of color as part of a larger planned restructuring.

Citing an August report by Spotlight PA that documented the mental and academic impact of ongoing racism at schools in the system, known as PASSHE, state Sen. Art Haywood criticized administrators and state leadership for failing to take meaningful action.

“My concern is that any redesign be done in a way that African American students can feel comfortable attending these institutions, not attend and then have to fear for their lives and escape, going home with one year or two years of debt,” Haywood (D., Philadelphia) said.

The Spotlight PA report found that although the system has made strides in attracting more students of color, many said they were not supported once on campus. At best, many students of color said they felt unwelcome and ill-supported; at worst, unsafe and targeted.

Haywood’s comments came during a hearing by the Senate Appropriations and Education committees on efforts to restructure the higher education system, including potentially integrating or merging six of the 14 state universities. The system has faced about a decade of declining enrollment.