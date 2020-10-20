Biden, Trump vie to sway Latino voters in Pa. in waning days of campaign

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

With just two weeks left until Election Day, Philadelphia Democrats are ramping up in-person outreach to Latino voters, an important part of the electorate that President Donald Trump’s campaign also has in its sights.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez said mail-in ballot returns lag in Latino neighborhoods and traditional get-out-the-vote efforts are only now getting off the ground.

“The national campaigns have always been slow and never invested in the kind of community engagement we’d like to see,” said Quiñones-Sánchez, a Democrat and member of the Biden campaign’s Pennsylvania Latino Leadership Council.

Approximately 16,000 Democratic voters requested mail-in ballots in North Philadelphia wards where many Latino voters live. So far, only about a quarter have returned them, said Quiñones-Sánchez. That’s significantly lower than the citywide average of 40%.

For most of the campaign, Democrats have largely pursued a virtual canvassing strategy due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

But, in the final days before Nov. 3, outreach efforts are increasing. This week, the 43rd Ward Democratic Committee Headquarters in North Philadelphia is slated to become the Latino staging area for the Biden campaign. Ward chair Emilio Vazquez said he was unsure of the date it would open.

Nationwide, Latino people are the fastest-growing part of the electorate, according to the Pew Research Center, and they are expected to be the largest racial or ethnic voting group this year after white people. In Pennsylvania, many counties in the densely populated eastern part of the state have more Latino residents now than they did in 2016, according to a WHYY analysis.

The Biden campaign points to virtual events and two visits from Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris as signs that outreach is strong. State Rep. Danilo Burgos, a Democrat advising the Biden campaign, praised efforts to reach Spanish-speaking voters through advertising.

Recent surveys show a majority of registered Latino voters prefer Biden, but the Trump campaign sees opportunity for gains. The president has compared Biden to Latin American socialist leaders in ads that have run in Florida, where many Cuban voters reliably vote Republican. Recent polls also show younger Black and Latino men view Trump more favorably than GOP predecessors.

In Philadelphia, the Trump campaign opened field offices in mid-September, reported Politico. Within the last week, it sent Vice President Mike Pence to majority-Latino Reading, Pa., and Eric Trump to host an event called “Latinos for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism” in North Philadelphia, which drew both attendees and protesters.

Quiñones-Sánchez said her party was now trying to make the most out of a late start. “If I have to come sit at the voting access center for several days over the next few weeks I will do it, whatever it takes,” she said.