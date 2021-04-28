Pa. moves forward on plan to merge 6 state universities into 2

A representative from the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) — the union representing faculty and coaches at state universities — also opposed the plan, citing similar concerns.

Those in support said waiting further to take action would only deepen the financial crisis at some state schools, leading to further job cuts.

“We don’t have any money. We have decreasing amounts of students,” said Bill Gindlesperger, a board member who voted in favor. “We cannot continue to study this to death.”

PASSHE’s enrollment and financial struggles predate the pandemic.

Combined enrollment at the 14 schools in the state system fell by over 20% between 2010 and 2020. West Chester University was the only school in the system that grew during the prior decade.

Like many northeastern states, Pennsylvania is losing population share to other parts of the country and projecting an overall drop in high school graduates over the coming decades. Pennsylvania also spends relatively few tax dollars on higher education — at least on a per-student basis — compared to other states.

For months now, the prospect of consolidation has hung over PASSHE.

Last summer, PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein floated the idea of merging six schools into three groups of two. Those plans included Slippery Rock University, not Bloomsburg. In the fall, Clarion, Edinboro, and California University of Pennsylvania announced their intent to merge as a group of three.

After a review of finances and logistics, PASSHE leaders decided that two groups of three schools presented the best path toward sustainability. In particular, Greenstein said, Bloomsburg University’s size was crucial toward making a northeastern merger possible.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, Mary Jane Bowes, the chair of Bloomsburg’s board of trustees, said the plan could hamstring her school’s future by tying it more closely to the fate of others.

“Bloomsburg University is the only stable school in the integration process,” Bowes said.

Bashar Hanna, interim president of Lock Haven University, said schools like his need the programmatic capacity of larger neighbors to survive.

“Smaller institutions just do not have the enrollment to maintain all of their programs,” said Hanna. “By integrating we will be able to offer a whole host of additional programs that will have to go away if we don’t integrate.”