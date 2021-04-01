College students in Philly and beyond are struggling to afford food, housing

‘I felt hopeless’

The survey also saw a surge in college students’ mental health issues over the past year. Over half of respondents said they experienced at least moderate anxiety or depression in the spring of 2020, compared to one-third of students in 2019.

“I’ve never experienced so much stress in my life all at once,” said Temple senior Diamond Juggins. The 21-year-old said she struggled to afford rent after she was laid off from her retail job at Ross Dress for Less because of COVID-19. Before that, she was balancing full time school and work schedules.

Juggins did not receive unemployment money for months, and like many college students, did not qualify for the first rounds of CARES Act stimulus checks. Students who are claimed as dependents don’t qualify, even if they earn an income and file their own tax returns.

“I felt hopeless,” Juggins said. “How am I going to keep up with this? How? ‘Cause they make it so hard to make a living, to be able to have a college experience.”

She was forced to move home with her mom, two younger siblings, and an older sister, who has a disability.

Now that Juggins is home this semester, she said she has trouble focusing on school. She carries the weight of her family on her shoulders, often acting as a caretaker for her siblings while her mother is working.

But Juggins doesn’t have the option to move back to campus, unable to afford the rent while financially supporting herself.

She wishes that her professors would take these kinds of economic barriers into consideration. Some of Juggins’ professors have resisted when she’s asked for deadline extensions. She worries they assume she’s partying, though in reality, it’s quite the opposite.

“I go to bed early because I’m exhausted. I’m mentally drained. Some of us are going home to a lifestyle that is not healthy,” Juggins said. “I’m not able to succeed in this environment.”

Many of Goldrick-Rab’s own students at Temple are also having trouble getting through the day.

Instead of focusing on school, “all they can think about is where the next dollar is going to come from,” she said, adding that for those coming from Philadelphia neighborhoods with high poverty rates, it “makes it harder to find your way out.”

Goldrick-Rab said one of her students revealed to her that she was planning to drop out because she couldn’t afford her $70 heating bill, and was able to stay in school after she pointed the student to the right resources.

And instead of teaching sociology, Goldrick-Rab said she often spent class time showing her students how to apply for SNAP benefits.

She explained that the inability to afford basic necessities relates to the lack of support systems for students, as well as institutional and state aid.

Over half of students who responded to the Hope Center Survey said they did not apply for financial support programs, like SNAP or FAFSA, because they did not know how.

Accessing that information is intentionally difficult, Goldrick-Rab said.

“That’s part of program design. It’s called a ‘learning cost.’ It’s a form of administrative burden,” she said. “When it makes it hard for somebody to find out about something, in effect, it limits who gets help.”

Those who need the most help, end up getting the least, which cuts program costs, said Goldrick-Rab.

“[Programs have] so many different rules that you actually have to know somebody that knows how to work the program to get access to it. Then anybody who isn’t very well connected doesn’t get the access,” she said.