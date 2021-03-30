These higher-income families were all in for Philly schools. Virtual is pushing them to leave

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

When the Philadelphia Board of Education devoted its entire March 18 meeting to public comment, it was flooded with children and parents pleading for one thing: open classrooms for all kids, as soon as possible.

“This is hard to say, but it’s been tough for me to make friends. Trying to get to know another person from behind the screen isn’t the same,” said Abigail Gorman, an 11-year-old fifth-grader at Girard Academy of Music Program (GAMP) in South Philadelphia. “Is this really the best we can do?”

Many of the parents who spoke that night were affiliated with “Philadelphians for Open Schools,” a group formed in February to pressure the school district to reopen classrooms more quickly. Right now, only children enrolled in pre-K through second grade are back in the classroom two days a week.

The group is the mouthpiece for a small but influential constituency in public school politics: higher-income parents with the means to send their children to private schools, or to move to the suburbs.

On Facebook, the group’s roughly 300 members — the majority of whom send their children to elementary schools in affluent neighborhoods or magnet high schools — share frustrations with remote learning, and post links to stories about suburban and out-of-state districts with faster reopening plans.

The school district has long courted higher-income, highly involved parents like these: they pay higher property taxes, and fundraise and organize for their children’s schools. Losing them could set the district back in both cash and political support as it faces the unprecedented challenge of recovering from a year of virtual classes.

Last week, School District of Philadelphia officials announced a plan to welcome all students in grades three through five back to classrooms two days a week, beginning in late April. Middle schoolers with complex needs would also be eligible.

For some parents who have been pushing for a full return to in-person instruction, that announcement is too little, too late.

Abigail Gorman’s mother, Jessica Ackert, is one of them. She and her husband are planning to either enroll their daughter in a private school or move, likely to Florida or Georgia where school districts have been more aggressive about maintaining in-person learning.

“We have gone as far as to start looking at real estate and calling schools,” said Ackert, 39. “It is clear to me that I don’t think [SDP] can offer a quality education.”