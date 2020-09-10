Half of Pa. schools still don’t have a single teacher of color. These Black educators explain why

Finding a foundation

Cantanch-Bradley remembers her first year as a teacher — a time when there were very few formal mentorship programs in the city. She was assigned a coach, but it was a teacher colleague who had a very busy schedule of their own.

“I really did not get a lot of time with that person,” Cantanch-Bradley recalls.

But her first year was spent at Hill-Freedman Academy, which she attended as a middle schooler.

“When I returned to teach, two of my teachers were still there,” said Cantanch-Bradley. “And I was able to learn under them for two years before they all retired at once. So I had Ms. Shuckleford, Ms. Jackson and they were very instrumental in helping me begin my journey.”

The knowledge they imparted included how to deal with many of the personal and professional challenges early-career teachers contend with, such as classroom engagement and work-life balance. Cantanch-Bradley, a mother of four, said her mentors gave her the foundation to figure out “how to be a mother, a teacher, and a leader all at once.”

Cantanch-Bradley’s principal at the time was Diane Hathaway, a Black educator who she credits with pushing her to reach new heights in her career over the decade they spent working together.

“She made me go back and get my principal certification,” Cantanch-Bradley recalls. “I didn’t want to do it. I was so comfortable. I was leading things, I was running groups, I was writing curriculum for the school district … I had no aspiration to do other things at that time.”

But Hathaway saw the potential in her that she couldn’t see at the time.

“She kept pushing me. She said, ‘You’re bigger than just your classroom.’”

What happened to America’s Black teachers?

While the issue of diverse teacher recruitment is often framed as a “shortage” issue, there was actually a systematic removal of Black teachers from the teaching corps in the advent of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which called for wide-spread integration of schools across the nation.

Owen Thompson, a professor of economics at Williams College, said, as of 1960, 45% of southern Black Americans who had completed any post-secondary education reported “teacher” as their occupation. Now Black educators only make up 12% of teaching staff nationally. Thompson’s research paper, “School Desegregation and Black Teacher Employment,” examines the racial composition of teachers between 1964 and 1972 in over 780 southern school districts. He estimates that Black teacher employment levels in a typical district were reduced by almost 40% during that period as a direct consequence of wide scale school desegregation.

Prior to 1964, the general practice of staffing Black schools with Black teachers and white schools with white teachers was part of the larger southern, segregationist model. But as the Civil Rights Act mandates began to roll in, there was a huge fiscal incentive to start integrating student populations.

“If you weren’t complying with the desegregation mandates, you could have federal funding terminated,” Thompson said. “And it was not an idle threat.”

But while student integration became compulsory, the Civil Rights Act lacked the power to integrate teaching staff, allowing southern school districts to limit white students’ exposure to Black teachers.

“Once the school is integrated, and the Black and white students are sitting in the same classrooms, you can’t employ large numbers of Black teachers without having, at least in some cases, Black teachers matched up with white students,” Thompson said. “The only way to reduce pairings of Black teachers with white students is to reduce Black teacher employment in general, which is exactly what school districts did.”

Over time, many Black teachers in the south lost their jobs. But this largely didn’t happen through a process of overt firing. On the contrary, a strategy of non-hiring, in addition to an intentional weakening of state tenure laws and demotion of veteran teachers pushed Black educators out of the profession.

“From the perspective of the school district … every time a Black teacher quits, we’re gonna hire a white replacement,” Thompson said. “So we’re not firing Black teachers in a really overt way. We’ve just tried to change the composition of new hires in such a way that over the course of a few years, the overall racial composition of our teaching staff [gets] a lot whiter.”

‘We run our leg of the race’

By the 1970s, a series of court rulings and enforcement policies created specific protections for Black teachers.

“But by then, most of the damage was done,” Thompson said.

Cantanch-Bradley has been one of the many Black educators working in recent decades to undo that damage.

In 2018-19, the most recent year for student data, just 5.7% of Pennsylvania’s teachers were people of color, compared to 35% of its students. Black educators accounted for the majority of teachers of color, making up 3.7% of the total teaching staff — compared to a statewide student body that’s 14.5% Black. 1% of teachers were Hispanic across the state, and 0.5% were Asian.

In Philadelphia, 31% of teachers were people of color compared to 86% of students.

Citywide, Black teachers made up 22.7% of the teaching staff, compared to 52.6% of students. Asian and Hispanic teachers were also underrepresented in the city.

That’s in stark contrast to the Bethune School, where Cantanch-Bradley leads a staff that’s 76% teachers of color. That difference has only come about with hard work and intentional strategizing that began in earnest under Cantanch-Bradley’s predecessor.

At the district level, Superintendent William Hite set a goal last year of tripling the number of Black male educators by 2025. But without formal recruitment mandates and guidelines, much of the drive to recruit teachers of color has to come from individual school administrators.

“When I came to Bethune, the principal started a very clear and transparent recruitment of Black male educators,” said Cantanch-Bradley. “So when she went to recruitment fairs and talked to people, she was looking for Black male educators…I look at administrators like, we run our leg of the race, we pass the baton, and then it’s for the next person to take the vision further.”

Cantanch-Bradley said finding and recruiting teachers of color requires looking beyond the traditional teacher fairs. Since coming to Bethune, she has partnered up with LaSalle and Temple University to recruit teachers from their education departments. These early-career educators complete their student teaching at Bethune, developing a pipeline of diverse teachers.