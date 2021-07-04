Through the first month of the coronavirus pandemic, Temple University Hospital obstetrician Stacey Jeronis isolated from her family as much as possible when she came home. The world was still learning how COVID-19 spread, and Dr. Jeronis was terrified her family might catch it from her.

“I’d go home, I would shower and leave my clothes outside, and I really didn’t interact with my family for weeks until I realized that wasn’t sustainable,” she said. “Because the pandemic wasn’t going anywhere.”

Jeronis delivered babies throughout the pandemic. When her pregnant patients came in, they were masked and tested for the virus. But if a test came back positive, Jeronis and her staff still had to deliver the child.

“You’d have a woman coming in with a COVID infection and she could be really sick, and you have to see her, but you also have to limit your interaction with her,” Jeronis said. “And they were alone. They weren’t allowed to bring anyone initially. And that was a lot different than we’d had it in the past, where the whole family would come in to celebrate, and here, everyone was just kind of alone at that time.”

The experience — being routinely exposed to COVID-19 at work while simultaneously fearing she’d infect her family at home — took a severe toll on her mental health, Jeronis said.

“We just didn’t know,” she said. “It was … tough and definitely traumatizing at the time.”

Those on the frontlines of COVID-19 routinely faced immense amounts of trauma treating patients during a global health crisis. But with mental health resources scarce because of the pandemic lockdowns and providers’ increased workloads, many health care workers struggled to find what they needed to cope with the stress of treating patients infected with the virus.

In February 2020, Jeronis became head of Temple’s Practitioner Wellness Committee, whose purpose is to “enhance the culture of wellness” for Temple’s physicians. In her new post, Jeronis saw that many of her colleagues were experiencing the same feelings of isolation and fear. With the pandemic, the committee’s focus shifted from adjusting the health system’s systemic workflow issues to giving physicians tools to be more resilient in light of the “new normal”: always wearing personal protective equipment; keeping themselves safe from infection; and watching many of their patients suffer without loved ones permitted in the hospital to comfort them.

When a coworker mentioned to her that Providence Treatment Center in Media was creating a new program designed to help physicians cope with trauma, Jeronis welcomed the opportunity to bring it to Temple. She got in touch with Dr. Bill Heran, CEO of Providence Treatment, who put together a program predicated on practicing mindfulness to relieve trauma and stress.

During 20 years of experience treating physicians with substance use problems, Heran said, he has found mindfulness — the practice focusing one’s awareness on the present moment — to be an effective technique.