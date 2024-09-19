From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Whether it’s the hiss of liquid nitrogen being poured, the buzz of robotic arms manufacturing testing kits or the white noise hum of a pressurized room — that’s just the sounds of the work day — for the newest biotechnology neighbor at Philadelphia’s Navy Yard.

About 50 people work at the bioMérieux Navy Yard office — with room to expand.

“This is open 24/7,” said Adam Joelsson, senior director of assay development, industrial applications research and development at bioMérieux, about its newest hub with clean labs, offices and a warehouse.

Joelsson walked inside one of the laboratories that can hold about five scientists at the same time — from microbiology to sample preparation and the diagnostic machines.

“So it’s kind of staged in a nice flow in that way. The air system is actually slightly negative pressure in this room to keep contaminants from escaping the facility,” he said. “We need to be highly efficient. We can deliver a mature prototype in about six months.”