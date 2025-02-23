From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new food hall will debut this fall across from 30th Street Station at a prominent gateway to University City. It will include six local vendors, an elevated bar and small business development programs.

The Gather Food Hall and Bar will open on the ground floor of the Bulletin Building, the historic former home of the Philadelphia Bulletin newspaper and a lynchpin of Brandywine Realty Trust’s $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards development with luxury residences, retail, labs, and office space centered around Philadelphia’s gene therapy ecosystem. The food hall aims to serve office tenants, nearby college students and University City residents.

This is Brandywine’s second iteration of plans for a food hall at 3025 Market Street. The original plans, for the site to serve as a location of New York-based Urbanspace with 16 local and national vendors, fell through due to “pandemic issues,” a Brandywine spokesperson said.

Urbanspace was absorbed by a larger hospitality company in April 2023. Permitting and zoning for the site was stagnant until January, when a construction permit with a total cost of $1.3 million was approved.

Brandywine also wanted to identify a food hall operator with experience and a “Philadelphia connection,” the spokesperson added. The team building Gather includes Jeff Benjamin, a managing partner at Food and Beverage Advisory who serves as CEO of Federal Donuts & Chicken and founded the Italian restaurant Vetri Cucina in Center City.

Gather is partnering with Hospitality HQ, a New York-based consulting and management company that will curate and operate the food hall’s vendors. Owner Akhtar Nawab founded the company with a focus on delivering chef-driven food concepts. The yet-to-be-named vendors at Gather will bring a “mix of global flavors” and “artisan concepts,” Brandywine said.