The ‘epitome of Black excellence’: friends, mentees, and acquaintances remember KeVen Parker

Humanitarian, mentor, visionary, Mr. Philadelphia, the “epitome of Black excellence”: these are just some of the ways that friends, business associates, and acquaintances described KeVen Parker after paying their respects to the venerated entrepreneur and owner of Philadelphia soul-food beacon Ms. Tootsie’s.

Parker died Jan. 15 at 57 due to cancer. In addition to Ms. Tootsie’s, Parker’s business empire includes Keven Parker Soul Food Cafe in the Reading Terminal Market, Cafe 3801 in West Philadelphia, and the private catering company Simply Delicious Caterers.

Parker’s fried chicken was hailed by the Food Network and his restaurant attracted stars like Patti LaBelle and Meek Mill. But ask friends to choose their favorite Parker dish and you’ll hear turkey drums, corn muffins with strawberry butter, mac ‘n’cheese, string beans — the list goes on.

Parker’s public viewing at the Met Monday drew a steady trickle of people. One by one, people shared examples of Parker’s advice, encouragement, and generosity.

“His favorite quote was ‘control your destiny,’” said goddaughter Sessi Adin.

It’s a belief he shared with so many others. From young people trying to get some restaurant experience to aspiring entrepreneurs, Parker always had time to help people manage and expand their fortunes. If he couldn’t, then it’s likely he’d direct you to someone who could.

“He was Mr. Philadelphia,” said Robin Robinson, who knew Parker through friends. “He helped people get their businesses off the ground, if he had the knowledge and the know-how, he was going to share it.”

“He just told me, ‘Never give up, although people may tell you no every day, you can’t believe that,’” said Jerry Carr who now runs a home health care business. “That was worth more than any amount of money that anybody could put on any given table.”

He wasn’t just generous with his time, Carr said. Parker would try and make a difference in Philly with his food, often going out to West Philadelphia to feed residents in need.

Renee Drayton, who used to travel with Parker and his mother, remembers how after hearing eight people couldn’t get into an NAACP luncheon because they hadn’t received invitations, Parker, who was catering, had eight extra seats added and invited the group up to get some food.

“With his success, his disposition never changed,” said Drayton. “He was just KeVen.”