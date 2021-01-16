‘Just a trailblazer’: Philly mourns the loss of KeVen Parker, Ms. Tootsie’s owner and entrepreneur

Philadelphia entrepreneur and owner of legendary soul food spot Ms. Tootsie’s, KeVen Parker died early Friday morning. He was 57 years old.

Parker, a resident of Overbrook Farms, opened the award-winning restaurant Ms. Tootsie’s on South Street in 1999, creating a popular place to enjoy good food and company in an area that many other entrepreneurs had abandoned at that time. He named the restaurant for his late mother Joyce, who got her nickname from a childhood affection for Tootsie Rolls, and quickly attracted crowds for Southern-style specialties that earned praise from Food Network celebs and locals alike — including Patti LaBelle, a frequent and beloved patron.

Over the last 20 years, the West Philly native expanded his business operations to include the Keven Parker Soul Food Cafe in the Reading Terminal Market, Cafe 3801 in West Philadelphia, and the private catering company Simply Delicious Caterers.

“My life is torn,” said Lynette Saunders, Parker’s sister in a statement to The Philadelphia Tribune. “My brother was [the] most caring person in the world. There was never a time in my life when he was not there for me. My mom raised us well. Now I do not have my mom or my brother. My mom and brother were a team.”

To many of its customers, Ms. Tootsie’s is known for having the best soul food — fried chicken, ribs, fried catfish and more — in Philadelphia.

But beyond his delicious cooking, it’s the advice and wisdom Parker offered other intrepid Philadelphians trying to make it that many will never forget.

“His business acumen … whoever needed something in the city, he was there,” said David Clements, the social media director for Ms. Tootsie’s and Parker’s other business ventures. “He was a huge inspiration to other entrepreneurs. We called him our mentor, our friend, our sounding board. We can call at any time of day for advice and he will call us back.”