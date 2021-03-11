Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Theresa Barry had big plans for the month of March. Her son’s wife is pregnant, and she wanted to make it down to Florida in time for the gender reveal. She knew she didn’t want to fly without a COVID-19 vaccine, but as a senior with a heart condition, she figured she would get immunized right away.

She had heard that some senior facilities were arranging for vaccination clinics right at their buildings through an independent pharmacy called Centennial. So Barry inquired with the management at her building, a 64-unit low-income independent senior center called Birchwood at Cedars Village in South Philadelphia, near the Italian Market.

The response she got was not what she expected.

“She said, I don’t want strangers coming in from the outside,” Barry said of the building manager. Barry explained that this would just be for residents — no one else would be coming to get vaccinated.

Still no luck. “She said, It’s not my job to do that.”

The response from Birchwood at Cedars Village comes in stark contrast to the one at many other apartment complexes, which have been scrambling to get vaccinations for their residents as a sort of amenity that comes along with living in the building. Centennial Pharmacy has been bringing vaccines directly to seniors’ doors in an effort to increase access for those with limited mobility.

“To bring these folks to our facility, it would be a real daunting task,” said Centennial co-owner Joseph Dymowski. “We’re much better off if we come to them.”

The local chain’s owners say they have been flooded with requests from apartment buildings — both for seniors, and for the general population. At the end of February, Centennial had delivered nearly 10% of the vaccine doses given out among Philadelphia’s pharmacies. It is booked solid with two to three vaccination clinics a day through June.

Barry was stunned by the property manager’s response. Two of her neighbors had died of COVID-19, and more still had tested positive. Everyone in the building had been terrified of getting sick for a year. She and a cadre of her neighbors figured management might just have been prickly because the residents tried to schedule the event without asking first, so they connected Centennial with the building directly, in hopes staff members would be more amenable if they coordinated directly with the pharmacy.