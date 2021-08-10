Montco goes after TikTok generation to boost vax rates

About 63% of Montgomery County residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials. But vaccination rates still lag among young people and teens.

Only about half of 16-to-30-year-olds in the county have been vaccinated, mirroring regional and national trends.

Health officials are now urging young people to get the shot to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, in partnership with the county, have launched a campaign to motivate young people.

Funded by CARES Act dollars, the ad campaign features a series of online and outdoor ads titled “Don’t Procrastinate, Vaccinate.” The tongue-in-cheek ads poke fun at popular excuses used to avoid getting vaccinated — like being too busy arguing with strangers online about whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza, or scrolling for hours on TikTok.

Another ad reminds young people what they’re missing out on by not getting vaccinated, such as dating. An ad featuring Cupid uses the catchphrase “Don’t miss your shot at love” to incentivize getting the shot.