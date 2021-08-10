Montco goes after TikTok generation to boost vax rates
About 63% of Montgomery County residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials. But vaccination rates still lag among young people and teens.
Only about half of 16-to-30-year-olds in the county have been vaccinated, mirroring regional and national trends.
Health officials are now urging young people to get the shot to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, in partnership with the county, have launched a campaign to motivate young people.
Funded by CARES Act dollars, the ad campaign features a series of online and outdoor ads titled “Don’t Procrastinate, Vaccinate.” The tongue-in-cheek ads poke fun at popular excuses used to avoid getting vaccinated — like being too busy arguing with strangers online about whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza, or scrolling for hours on TikTok.
Another ad reminds young people what they’re missing out on by not getting vaccinated, such as dating. An ad featuring Cupid uses the catchphrase “Don’t miss your shot at love” to incentivize getting the shot.
Starting this Thursday, Cupid himself will visit a handful of popular local bars, encouraging people to spread the word about getting vaccinated. They’ll get swag like commemorative drinking glasses and temporary tattoos.
- Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m. at Flanigan’s Boathouse, located at 113 Fayette St. in Conshohocken
- Wednesday, August 25 from 6-8 p.m. at Bar Lucca, located at 729 E. Hector St. in Conshohocken and featuring entertainment from local singer Maria Maslin
- Sunday, August 15 from 3-5 p.m. at Brothers Kershner Brewery, located at 4119 W Skippack Pike in Skippack
To see a list of county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours and locations, visit www.montcopa.org/covid-19vaccine or call (833) 875-3967. A full list of regional COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov.
