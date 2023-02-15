Delco seeking public input on plans to reestablish juvenile detention center

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Delaware County officials are seeking public input as the county continues its quest to reestablish a juvenile detention center.

The county’s Department of Juvenile Detention and Rehabilitation is inviting the public to share their thoughts and opinions on plans for the new facility in upcoming community collaboration meetings.

“Most importantly, we want to hear about solutions. We want to hear about if there are any particular programs that they’re aware of that they believe are effective. Again, we believe folks who are closest to the problems are closer to the solutions. So we want to hear about if there’s a community member who’s doing great work,” said David Irizarry, the county’s superintendent of juvenile justice services.

Community members will also have the chance to meet the new leaders of the juvenile justice system in person.

The first community collaboration meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Mount Zion AME Church in Darby. The second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Anson Banquet Room in Chester.

County officials plan to schedule two more.