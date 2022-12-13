Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The grand jury that investigated the abuse allegations at Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center has found that “the collective failure of many” allowed the detention center to function as a prison built upon punishment — instead of reform.

Despite uncovering a culture of violence, “sexually inappropriate conduct” by male detention staff, and cover-ups, the grand jury chose not to recommend criminal charges in the case, citing statute of limitations issues, high standard of proof, and the passage of time.

“While we believe that certain juveniles credibly reported abuse either at the time, or before this Grand Jury, too much time has passed and/or insufficient admissible evidence exists to sustain a criminal conviction,” the report read.

The grand jury also highlighted “a level of unfairness” in holding “poorly trained, poorly paid, and poorly equipped” detention officers criminally responsible for individual acts, while those in positions of power would not be held accountable under the state’s criminal laws.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro released the grand jury’s report on the detention center in Lima on Tuesday. The center closed in March 2021 after the Delaware County Office of the Public Defender sent an urgent letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services exposing the allegations with the help of whistleblowers.

Chris Welsh, director of the Public Defender’s Office, said in a written statement that the findings are shocking but shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who has been paying attention.

“Everyone who reads this report will agree that our children deserve better. The Pennsylvania Juvenile Justice Task Force recently made recommendations to make the system better. Today this grand jury made recommendations to make the system better. Pennsylvania’s children deserve more than words in reports and from the mouths of our leaders. They deserve leaders with the courage to take action and make the recommended changes,” Welsh said.

In response to the release of the report, Delaware County released a statement regarding the “challenging situation” it has been in since the county’s president judge opted to shutter the facility while the Office of the Attorney General Investigated.

“With the continued closure of the Detention Center, Delaware County has secured contracts with surrounding counties for juvenile detention bed space in their local detention centers. This move assures the safety of youth who are determined to be a risk to themselves and/or others while keeping them close to their communities and families,” the statement read.

County Council and the Juvenile Detention Board of Managers said they are currently reviewing the findings and “will continue to make critical and necessary changes to ensure the safety of the juveniles placed in detention.”

The 66-bed facility housed youth ages 10-18.