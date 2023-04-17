Delco coalition addressing issues facing unhoused people

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Delaware County has three coalitions currently working to address issues facing three parts of the housing continuum: for-sale housing, rental housing, and the unhoused.

There are 83 people spread out across the three coalitions, who are meeting monthly to highlight failures within the system and compile an action list for the county government and its state legislators.

“The goal is to have a big table and bring those voices to the table so that we can try to find a solution that’s going to help everyone,” said Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of Delaware County Council.

And while the county will be focusing on what it can accomplish in 2024, Taylor hopes the coalitions continue their work beyond this year to refine the goals in order to create a better system.

“This is what it’s all about, is bringing people to the table that are speaking from a different area and bringing us together for a collective cause,” Taylor said.