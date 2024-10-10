From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Saint Joseph’s Family Hope Center could be evicted as early as Oct. 31.

The Borough of Brookhaven is in the process of finalizing purchasing the property from Our Lady Of Charity Parish (OLC), the center’s current landlord.

Brookhaven officials informed the shelter Tuesday that they must leave by the month’s end. Family Hope Center is one of just two family shelters in Delaware County and has operated as the church’s tenant at 245 Upland Road for eight years.

“My concern is for the families themselves,” said James Roberts, executive director of Family Hope Center. “We’re not just talking about a building, we’re also talking about families with children.”