The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open

Beacon of Hope kept the shelter open until the nonprofit’s leaders heard what Hovey said at the Dec. 7 council meeting.

The nonprofit closed the shelter on Dec. 9, and asked 24 unhoused people to leave the church. A volunteer paid for hotel rooms that night, but the unhoused people had to sleep outside in freezing temperatures on Dec. 10 and 11.

Housing advocates distributed tents and Beacon of Hope gave out basic necessities — hand warmers, gloves, and hats — to those sleeping outside. The county’s emergency housing outreach team also worked to help “keep people safe,” said Kayleigh Silver, administrator for Your Way Home, a crisis housing response agency working in partnership with the Montgomery County Office of Housing and Community Development.

The other shelters for single people in the county — one in Norristown and the other at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lansdale — are open only on Code Blue nights. Montgomery County announces “Code Blue” only if the temperature or wind chill is expected to drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and it wasn’t quite that cold on Dec. 10 and 11.

The Beacon of Hope appealed the borough’s rejection of its zoning application, and has applied for a new zoning variance.

The nonprofit reopened the shelter on Monday because it is legally allowed to operate while the appeal process is underway.

Even though Beacon of Hope is applying for a variance, its leaders don’t agree with the borough’s order. The church has a history of being used as a winter sanctuary.

“We apologize for this error or this perceived error…. we know we have to abide by rules. We do believe that this is a sanctuary, but we understand their concern and we’re going to move forward with the things that they’re asking us to do,” said Karla Romberg, board president for Beacon of Hope.

Romberg and other leaders of Beacon of Hope have also talked with borough officials about their plans to develop a long-term 24/7 shelter, and received a zoning variance to open back in September. Romberg said borough officials knew the 24/7 shelter would not be ready for this winter and the St. Paul’s shelter was meant to be a temporary solution.

“We mentioned what our plan B or bridge plans were, and that was to request that a church take us in for the winter, or host us, so that we can continue to do our work in the coldest months of the year,” Romberg said.