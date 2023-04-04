New rental housing coalition forms in Delaware County

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A new rental housing coalition in Delaware County wants to break down the barriers of access for low- and moderate-income households.

Led by the Foundation for Delaware County’s Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE), the Delaware County Rental Housing Coalition is focused on bringing various stakeholders together to ensure that there are no gaps in communication in all sectors of housing.

With an affordable housing crisis impacting the entire country, Delco has been far from unspared, especially with a dense population and many housing units in disrepair.

There are also two other groups getting started at the county level focused on unhoused people and for-sale housing. Jordan Casey, director of HOPE, said the coalition has its work cut out for them.

“Our shelter system is really in crisis mode. And by that I mean the need is far, far greater than our supply. And we have some overflow mechanisms in place, mostly hotels that the county was putting people in until there were openings in the shelter. But multiple townships have said you can no longer use her hotels, or the county has determined some of the hotels to be unsafe, either condition-wise or just location,” Casey said.

From rising rental costs to not-in-my-backyard attitudes towards the construction of more affordable housing units, Casey said there are increasing barriers for renters as well as current and potential first-time homeowners.

HOPE works with people to address any acute housing emergencies that they might have. Casey, an attorney by trade, said conversations regarding housing solutions are often siloed.

Casey wants people to imagine housing as the figurative heart of the community, if it’s affordable and accessible to everyone — or “pumping” — education is stable, employment is more attainable, and a high level of public health is achievable.

“But once that heart starts to become erratic, your housing becomes erratic. It affects other parts of the body. Same analogy here. It affects your health, it affects your education, it affects your ability to be employed. So housing stability is so important for all these other sectors. And that’s kind of the argument that we’re bringing out to the communities, that this matters to everyone, despite where you may sit,” Casey said.

With help from state Senator Tim Kearney’s office in the form of funding, HOPE and key partners jumped at the opportunity to create a central point hub for solving housing issues.

Sara McCullough, Kearney’s chief of staff, said the senator has been interested in supporting a more coordinated entry of services for people experiencing homelessness.

“We continue to help people that come to the office, but we also want to work collaboratively with community partners to figure out how we can make system changes to improve process and increase affordable access for everyone,” McCullough said.