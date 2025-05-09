From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

WHYY News is hosting another “pop-up” newsroom, this time in Mercer County, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, May 21, New Jersey reporter David Matthau and Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban coverage, will be at Princeton Public Library from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to meet with residents, listen to their concerns, answer questions and talk about stories and issues that impact the community.

Pop-up newsrooms give residents a chance to learn about the newsgathering process and pitch story ideas. These off-site events are an opportunity for newsroom staff to speak directly with community members and grow relationships with the people we serve.

David Matthau is a WHYY New Jersey reporter covering the State House and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News.

He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California.

Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora is WHYY News’ managing editor of suburban coverage and an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.

Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Quartz, WURD Radio, All India Radio and SAGE Business Researcher. She is an international classroom speaker at the Penn Museum and an adjunct professor at Lincoln University. She lives in Montgomery County.

This will be the latest in a series of WHYY pop-up newsroom events that have been held across the region.