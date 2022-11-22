Philadelphia’s district attorney Larry Krasner was joined outside City Hall Monday by members of the public and community groups, in a show of support against his impeachment by the Pennsylvania state House.

Krasner gathered together members of prominent civic, political, and community organizations for what could be described as a rally. Among them was Councilmember Jamie Gautier who said Republicans in Harrisburg are attacking a DA who is doing his job.

“You can’t feign care about gun violence in our communities and at the same time refuse to assist us to get guns off the streets.” Gautier said,

“You can’t pretend to care about Black and Brown people in Philadelphia while at the same time fight us at every turn for those same communities so they can truly be safe.”