Philly DA Krasner continues to rally public to fight impeachment
Philadelphia’s district attorney Larry Krasner was joined outside City Hall Monday by members of the public and community groups, in a show of support against his impeachment by the Pennsylvania state House.
Krasner gathered together members of prominent civic, political, and community organizations for what could be described as a rally. Among them was Councilmember Jamie Gautier who said Republicans in Harrisburg are attacking a DA who is doing his job.
“You can’t feign care about gun violence in our communities and at the same time refuse to assist us to get guns off the streets.” Gautier said,
“You can’t pretend to care about Black and Brown people in Philadelphia while at the same time fight us at every turn for those same communities so they can truly be safe.”
Councilmember-elect Sharon Vaughn also spoke out in support of Krasner, saying he fights for people who previously didn’t have a voice in the criminal justice system.
“Let’s not get caught up in the game, let’s not be part of the scam, let’s keep fighting for what we know is right.” Vaughn said.
Kris Henderson of the Amistad Law Project said Krasner fought mass incarceration and has pushed to give people a second chance.
“We know that as much as this is an attack on Larry Krasner, we know that this is also an attack on Black and Brown Philadelphians who voted to elect him not once but twice.”
Krasner told the audience that he would eventually have his say on the impeachment and that progressives are gaining more ground after the last election in the country.
“It is a wake up time for people who think once again we can step on what the people want,” Kransner said, “That one party is twisted up. The United States Supreme Court used every dirty trick in the book to make sure that the U.S. Supreme Court was completely different in its views than the people. Once again, they’re trying to tell you all what you think. Well, the people know what they think and they know how to vote. That is why John Fetterman is the senator.”
Krasner said he hasn’t done anything wrong, claiming he’s being impeached for his “ideas” about criminal justice reform.
“Never in the history of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has there ever been an effort to impeach — meaning charge or remove from office, which is what that whole trial is about in the Senate — someone for their policies, someone for their ideas.”
Krasner said he will continue to fight against being removed from office, and he is happy that people are coming out to support him.
