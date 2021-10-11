Run on rapid at-home COVID tests has companies rushing to meet demand

School districts across Pennsylvania are using rapid tests to monitor both staff and students frequently. They have partnered with local health and education leaders and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to create Project Assisting Childhood Education through Increased Testing, or ACE-IT.

The organization trains school nurses and staff to run, read, and report rapid tests, and it’s scaling up those efforts, said Magrielle Eisen, managing lead of Project ACE-IT.

“On Jan. 5, when the pilot program started, we were able to deploy a couple hundred of tests a week. Then it became a few thousand tests a week. Now, we are able to deploy 40,000 tests a week. So far this year, we have had 535,000,” Eisen said.

OraSure’s Tang said the delta variant and the subsequent surge of COVID-19 cases has only amplified the need for tests.

“People are discovering how important it is to have rapid antigen tests, and that’s caused a surge in demand, which is not … able to be fulfilled by any or all of the manufacturers of rapid antigen tests today.”

His company plans to increase production to create 240 million tests per year by 2024.

“That may sound like a lot of tests, but considering there are 300 million people in the country, that’s less than one test per person per year,” Tang said. “So that supply is only going to be part of what’s going to be needed going forward. The demand situation will lead to continuing shortages, but that will get better as we and other companies put capacity on the marketplace very soon.”