Wolf administration opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Delco

A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in Delaware County, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across the Philadelphia region due to the fast-spreading omicron variant. Nearly the entirety of Pennsylvania, including Delaware County, is seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wolf has touted COVID-19 testing, in addition to vaccinations and booster shots, as key tools to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of more than 36,799 Pennsylvanians.

The new drive-thru testing site in Delaware County is located between St. Bernard’s Hall and Friendship Circle at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Yeadon.