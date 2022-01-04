Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The Philadelphia Health Department is sending out an urgent warning that some pop-up COVID-19 testing sites might not be legitimate.

Spokesperson James Garrow said the department is investigating reports that came last week of a group or groups that set up on-street testing tents in the city the groups claimed were sponsored by FEMA. However, Garrow said the federal agency told the city it did not have any testing clinics in Philadelphia at this time.

“I learned that FEMA has reached out to their parent company that was running this and has asked them to stop mentioning FEMA and take the FEMA logo off of their materials,” he said. “It’s possible these places are doing legitimate testing, but given some of the previous problems we’ve had with partners and a group misrepresenting themselves on something as basic as who’s funding them, it gives us pause and we ask the residents of Philadelphia to be careful when they look for testing sites.”