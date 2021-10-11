What do we know about the Merck pill to treat COVID-19?

How does it work?

The new drug targets the machinery that the coronavirus uses to make copies of itself — it introduces errors into the virus’ genetic code.

Researchers at Emory University studied the molecule behind the new drug years ago as a potential treatment for targeting the flu and other viruses, and at the start of the pandemic looked into its potential for targeting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

They found that it worked, and started on the engineering needed to make it a useful drug, said Daria Hazuda, vice president of infectious disease and vaccine research at Merck.

“The world, I think, was very lucky that this molecule already existed, and it was tested by the group at Emory for activity across coronaviruses,” she said.

This drug is special, she explained, because it’s hard for viruses, even the COVID variants, to develop resistance. Molnupiravir targets a virus’ ability to make copies of itself, and that is hard, though not impossible, to develop resistance to.

How does it compare with the other treatments for COVID-19?

Once COVID-19 patients are sick enough to need a hospital, one way to treat them is to stop the virus then, said Thomas Fekete, an infectious disease specialist and chair of medicine at Temple University.

“The goal would be … to find a way to reduce that burden, to make it less likely that at some point in the matter of the next few days or week that that person will require more treatment, and this is exactly the spot where this medicine could fit in,” Fekete said.

Researchers have not had a lot of success with that, with the exception of remdesivir, the only drug that the Food and Drug Administration has approved for treating COVID-19. However, remdesivir must be injected into a patient’s veins. The new drug from Merck can be taken as a pill, which means it has great potential, said Dr. Fredy Chaparro, an infectious disease physician at Main Line Health.

“It will open the doors for more outpatient management. It’s less cumbersome because we don’t have to set up infusions … so it will definitely be a very welcome intervention.”