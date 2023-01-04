The sale cleared the hospital’s multi-million-dollar debt under Tower Health, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We needed power in the marketplace, as many small hospitals are struggling across the board,” said Dr. John Cacciamani, president and CEO of the rebranded Temple Health – Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Cacciamani also served as president and CEO of the hospital under Tower Health.

“What we needed was a big medical school, large purchasing power, great relationships with the [insurance] payers — whether you want to call that great, but powerful relationships with those payers — and an infrastructure where we could grow,” he said.

Temple Health owns 60% of the teaching hospital and will serve as main management.

Chestnut Hill Hospital joins Temple University Health System’s four other hospitals across Philadelphia.

Michael Young, the health system’s president and CEO, said the new Chestnut Hill location will expand Temple’s physician and provider network, and give some Temple patients a more accessible option for services.

“They don’t have to drive downtown,” Young said. “They can get those services here.”