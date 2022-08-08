Temple Health, partners to purchase Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health

This article originally appeared on 6abc.

Temple Health is partnering with Redeemer Health and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine to purchase Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the newly formed alliance announced Monday.

Temple Health will manage the facility, which will be named Temple Health-Chestnut Hill Hospital following the acquisition.

“Together, our organizations bring the expertise, resources, operational excellence and skilled clinical care to ensure that Chestnut Hill Hospital remains a durable and sustainable resource for the eastern Montgomery County and northwest Philadelphia communities,” Michael Young, President and CEO of Temple Health, said in a statement.

According to the three members, the alliance was formed to pursue “collaborative affiliations that will benefit patients and add value to the communities they serve.”