A New Jersey appellate panel has upheld the dismissal of an indictment against South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross.

The ruling, published Friday by the Appellate Division of Superior Court, comes several months after prosecutors appealed to the judicial panel to reinstate the indictment.

Norcross, along with former Camden Mayor Dana Redd, NFI CEO Sidney Brown and others were accused in 2024 of orchestrating a scheme to usurp properties along the Camden waterfront and secure millions of dollars in tax benefits. Norcross and the other co-defendants have maintained their innocence.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.