New Jersey attorney general will not appeal dismissal of Norcross indictment

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

It’s over.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday said it will not appeal an appellate court’s decision to uphold the dismissal of the indictment against South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III, former Camden Mayor Dana Redd and others.

Michael Symons, a spokesperson for the office, said it notified defense attorneys of its decision Tuesday morning.

“In light of the Appellate Division’s decision, we have concluded that our prosecutorial resources would be best spent on other matters,” he said.

Symons said the attorney general’s office “remains committed to prioritizing public corruption prosecutions in this time of deepening mistrust in government.”

“Wrongdoing by public officials undermines faith in our institutions, and the public rightfully demands and deserves that officials perform their duties with integrity and in accordance with the law,” he added.