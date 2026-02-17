New Jersey attorney general will not appeal dismissal of Norcross indictment
The state’s decision not to ask the Supreme Court to step in ends a legal episode that lasted almost two years.
It’s over.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday said it will not appeal an appellate court’s decision to uphold the dismissal of the indictment against South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III, former Camden Mayor Dana Redd and others.
Michael Symons, a spokesperson for the office, said it notified defense attorneys of its decision Tuesday morning.
“In light of the Appellate Division’s decision, we have concluded that our prosecutorial resources would be best spent on other matters,” he said.
Symons said the attorney general’s office “remains committed to prioritizing public corruption prosecutions in this time of deepening mistrust in government.”
“Wrongdoing by public officials undermines faith in our institutions, and the public rightfully demands and deserves that officials perform their duties with integrity and in accordance with the law,” he added.
Norcross did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WHYY News.
The collective, called the Norcross Enterprise by prosecutors, was accused of orchestrating a scheme to take control of properties along Camden’s waterfront and enrich themselves with millions of dollars in tax benefits.
The appellate division in January ruled that the charges against Norcross, his younger brother Philip Norcross, Redd, businessman Sidney R. Brown, attorney William M. Tambussi and developer John O’Donnell were ill-timed and that prosecutors did not describe a crime taking place.
Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw dismissed the indictment in February 2025.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
