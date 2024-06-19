Turmoil rocks New Jersey’s Democratic political bosses just in time for an election

Some New Jersey progressives see the unfolding chaos as part of an overdue cleanup in the messy politics of a state they have long dominated. Other observers draw a parallel to what has happened nationally in the Republican Party, where the power of establishment Republicans has given way to a more chaotic brand of populism espoused by former President Donald Trump and others like him.

They see it as a dissipation of centralized control all across the political spectrum — perhaps even a restoration of power to the people.

“What we’re really seeing is pushback against things that people would have gotten away with some time ago,” Daniel Cassino, executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll. “This is basically saying, I think that these parties are out of touch with what voters want, and the energy of the party and both Republican and Democratic Party is very much on the side of the people who are against the institutional party.”

Platkin, a Democrat, argued that it’s time for the state to leave behind its reputation for ugly politics, a legacy that has been helped along at times in caricature, whether in fictional scenes from “The Sopranos” or in the minds of those who embrace it as a badge of honor.

“It’s often said that in New Jersey politics is a blood sport,” he said Monday. “What’s meant by that is that if you don’t go along with the demands of those in political power, you’ll get hurt. … There is nothing inherent in our state’s culture that requires us to accept politics and government that functions in this way.”

Norcross cast Platkin’s prosecution of him as politically motivated. He called Platkin a coward and demanded the trial start in two weeks.

He’s charged with operating a criminal enterprise over more than a decade, starting in 2012, in which he threatened property owners whose land he sought to acquire, used Camden city government to acquire land and tailored legislation for tax incentives that benefited companies he controlled. Those allegations have been the subject of investigations for years, with Norcross denying any wrongdoing and praising the good his investments did for the economically hard-up city of Camden, across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.

A longtime kingmaker in southern New Jersey, Norcross often wielded influence through back channels. An old friend of the former Senate president and current gubernatorial candidate Steve Sweeney, Norcross played a key role in getting economic tax incentive legislation passed in 2013. His brothers are lobbyist and co-defendant Philip Norcross — who’s fighting the charges as well — and Rep. Donald Norcross, a former state legislator.