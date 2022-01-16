The building, originally built in 1905, has been in the hands of developers since 2017. According to the Courier Post, the space is being cleaned out to make room for a café and office space.

“We knew we had to find a home for all these books,” Jesse Thompson, a project manager for the construction firm, told the paper.

The pop-up library, a separate organization from the county library system, carted off at least 50 boxes.

“I was just so excited to get in there,” Martin said. “I just started taking shelves at a time, putting the books into boxes.”

Among the works that he took with him were by Alex Haley and Toni Morrison, among other writers of color.

“It’s very rare that I get donated books by and for people of color,” he said. “That’s 50% of my audience, or even more so,” Martin added.

The bounty was way too large for Martin’s storage unit in Pennsauken. He had help from Julie Beddingfield, a board member of the pop-up library, who stored the books in the basement of her store, Inkwood Books, in Haddonfield.

She said both of their vehicles were packed with as many books as possible.

“He has a Subaru hatchback and I have a Mercedes wagon,” she said adding that their vehicles were low to the ground after being “laid in down with that many books.”

“They certainly were not designed to carry the weight of those books, but we were just real careful to drive slowly on our way back,” she added.