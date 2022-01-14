Camden, New Jersey continues to see low crime.

Numbers released by the department show a 1% drop in crime overall in 2021, when compared to the previous year.

Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez credits partnerships forged with the community for maintaining low crime.

“The main takeaway would be that working with partners in your community, you are a stronger city, you are a stronger police agency,” he said. “You’re not policing people, you’re working with people.”

He also credits training officers receive, while leveraging technology like body-worn cameras.

“We still review their body cam footage and use it as training footage to make sure that they do even better next time they go out with de-escalation,” he added.